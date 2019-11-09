Everyone should accept Ayodhya verdict: Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birlaon Saturday said everyone should accept the Supreme Courtverdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programmehere, Birla said, "The people of our country have full faithon the judiciary. We have respected the judgment of thecourts. We should accept whatever judgment they deliver. Weare a democracy." The Lok Sabha Speaker said that all the governments inIndia have respected court verdicts.

