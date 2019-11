Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of Uttarakhand on Saturday on the state's 20th foundation day.

Uttarakhand was carved out of Uttar Pradesh.

"Greetings to the people of Uttarakhand, which is taking new strides in development," the prime minister tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)