'AT Story for NATION desk 56-yr-old man, Tajik woman held for smuggling gold at Delhi airport

A 56-year-old man and a Tajik woman were arrested at Delhi airport in separate incidents for allegedly trying to smuggle in gold worth about Rs 50 lakh, according to a statement issued on Sunday. The man was intercepted after his arrival from Auckland to Delhi via Bangkok on Saturday, it said.

A detailed personal and baggage search of the passenger resulted in the recovery of different gold items, two diamond studded gold rings, all were worn by him, and 12 gold bars concealed in a black handbag, the statement said. All these gold items weighing 627 grams and having a market value of Rs 26.76 lakh were seized, and the 56-year-old man was arrested, the statement issued by the customs department said.

On Friday, a 44-year-old Tajikistan national who arrived from Istanbul to Delhi was intercepted by the customs officials. A detailed personal search of the passenger resulted in the recovery of gold items, weighing 650 grams.

The market value of the gold seized is assessed to be Rs 24.49 lakh, the statement said, adding that the woman was arrested.

