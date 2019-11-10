Wild elephant kills man, injures woman

A wild elephant killed a man and attacked a woman in a village near Pollachi in the district, police said. The farmer Rajendran was trampled to death at Arthanaripalayam on Saturday, the police said.

The people in the village got panicky after the same elephant attacked a woman Thirthammal, a milk vendor, resulting in her getting injuries, they said. She has been hospitalised, they said.

Bowing to pressure from the villagers, the forest department on Sunday sought the assistance of a kumki (tamed elephant) Suyambu from Chadivayal camp to push the wild tusker back into the jungle, the police said. Two more kumkis were expected to join to assist Suyambu from the nearby Annamalai Tiger Reserve, they said..

