Internet services suspended in 4 MP districts

Internet services in four districts in Madhya Pradesh's Bundelkhand region were suspended from midnight on Sunday after people there wanted to take out processions to mark Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi despite a ban by authorities, police said. Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Mohammed, is being celebrated across the country on Sunday.

Internet services would resume in a few hours time by midnight Monday, Additional Director General of Police, Intelligence, SW Naqvi told PTI. "Internet services were suspended from midnight in Damoh, Panna, Chhatarpur and Tikamgarh districts as part of precautionary measures. There is peace in all the districts (since Saturday's Ayodhya verdict)," Naqvi said.

Permissions for all types of rallies and processions till November 30 have been denied by district authorities in the state, officials said..

