Painter from Himachal hits jackpot, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery in Punjab

A painter from a village in Himachal Pradesh's Una district has hit the jackpot, winning Rs 2.5-crore lottery prize. The Punjab State Maa Lakshmi Diwali-Pooja Bumper-2019 illuminated the life of Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Chururu village in Una district.

The father of a girl and a boy, Kumar said he works as a painter, plumber and electrician. He said he bought two tickets for Rs 1,000 from a lottery stall near Nangal bus stand while he was returning from PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he had visited for a medical check up of his son. And one of them hit the jackpot.

The sole bread winner in his family, Kumar is hopeful that the prize money would eliminate his financial problems, an official statement quoting him said here on Sunday. Talking about his future plans, the lucky winner said he would use the money for the studies of his two children.

Kumar has submitted the documents with Punjab State Lotteries Department of the state government to claim the prize money. The Lotteries Department officials assured him to release of the prize money at the earliest, according to the statement. The draw of the lottery was held in Ludhiana on November 1.

