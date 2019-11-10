T'gana Minister Rama Rao invited to AILD event in Melbourne Hyderabad, Nov 10 (PTI): TelanganaIT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao has been invited to the two-day fourth annual Australia India Leadership Dialogue (AILD) to be held from December 8. It will be hosted by the Australia India Institute (AII), an official release said here on Sunday.

According to it, the prestigious AILD is the AIIs annual flagship event and the pre-eminent forum for government and non-government exchanges between influencers and decision-makers in both nations. We look forward to your involvement in what we expect will be a very interesting, constructive and stimulating step forward in the further development of Australia-India relations, said Ross Fitzgerald, Co-Chair, Australia India Leadership Dialogue, according to the release..

