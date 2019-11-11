Explosive material recovered from abandoned home in Patna; 1 held

Police have recovered explosive material, including two cane bombs of different sizes from an abandoned house at Choti Bazaar under Khajekala police station limits here and arrested one person. SSP Garima Malik had received information regarding explosive materials at a house.

Later a team was formed under the leadership of City SP Jitendra Kumar and the house was searched on Sunday evening. After reaching the spot, the bomb squad defused the bombs.

Kumar told media that the house belonged to one Brij Kishore, who died few months ago. "We are further investigating the matter. One person has been arrested," Kumar said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)