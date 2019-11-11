International Development News
Development News Edition

Ayodhya trust should include saints, intellectuals who are willing to dedicate themselves in service of Lord Ram: Acharya Satyendra Das

Head priest of the makeshift Ram temple Acharya Satyendra Das on Monday said that Ayodhya trust should include saints and intellectuals, who are willing to dedicate their lives in the service of Lord Ram.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 11:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 11:52 IST
Ayodhya trust should include saints, intellectuals who are willing to dedicate themselves in service of Lord Ram: Acharya Satyendra Das
Acharya Satyendra Das, head priest of the makeshift Ram temple, speaking to ANI in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Head priest of the makeshift Ram temple Acharya Satyendra Das on Monday said that Ayodhya trust should include saints and intellectuals, who are willing to dedicate their lives in the service of Lord Ram. "The Centre should establish a trust as per directions by the Supreme Court. The saints and intellectuals shall be included in the trust. They should be willing to dedicate their lives in the service of Lord Ram and they should be self-sacrificing, not selfish," Das said while speaking to ANI.

On November 23, the Supreme Court directed the Central government to make necessary arrangements for the construction of a temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya by forming a trust. Being asked about the donations required for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, he said, "There are endless capitalists and devotees in our country, who ready to dedicate their everything for the construction of the temple."

"Soon after the Supreme Court's verdict on Ayodhya land dispute, former IPS officer and member of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas Board Acharya Kishore Kunal announced Rs 10 crore for the construction of the temple," the Acharya said. Das asserted that there is no worry on funding for the Ram temple as all the temples in the country will give donations for its construction. "The only thing we are waiting for is the construction of trust," he said.

Responding to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's announcement to develop Ayodhya as one of the top religious tourist destinations, he said: "Ayodhya will soon be converted into the smart city. People will be glad to see the magnificent Ayodhya in years to come." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-China's love of e-commerce powers Alibaba's Singles' Day

Chinas dominant e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding raked in 23 billion worth of sales in the first nine hours of its annual Singles Day shopping extravaganza on Monday, setting records as the event celebrates its 11th year. The 24-hour s...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NBA roundup Jokic, Nuggets recover to top Wolves in OTNikola Jokic hit a 15-foot jumper with 3.3 seconds left in overtime, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves, 100-98,...

'Pati Patni Aur Woh': Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya in peppy number 'Dheeme Dheeme'

After treating fans with a rib-tickling trailer, Kartik Aaryan dropped the first song Dheeme Dheeme from his upcoming flick Pati Patni Aur Woh on Monday. Owing to its peppy beats, the track will surely make it to party playlists.The Luka Ch...

U'khand CM receives anonymous call threatening to blow up Har Ki Pairi ghat

Security has been tightened around the famous Har Ki Pairi ghat in Haridwar after an anonymous caller on the mobile phone of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat threatened to blow it up, police said on Monday. Haridwar SSP Sent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019