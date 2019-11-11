International Development News
Maha: Seven killed, three injured as car hits truck in Beed

  PTI
  Beed
  Updated: 11-11-2019 13:13 IST
  Created: 11-11-2019 13:13 IST
At least seven people, including a child, were killed and three others injured when their SUV hit a stationary truck in Maharashtra's Beed district on Monday morning, police said. The deceased also included two women, Patoda police station's assistant inspector A Pathan said.

The mishap took place around 10 am when the driver of the sports utility vehicle (SUV) lost control over the wheels. As a result, the vehicle hit a stationary truck on Manjursuba Road in Patoda tehsil, he said.

"Seven people were killed and three others injured in the mishap," the official said. All the victims were residents of Vaidkini village in Beed. Around 12 people, including the driver, were in the SUV when it met with the accident, he said.

Some locals later rushed to the spot and took the car occupants to a civil hospital in Beed where seven of them were declared dead by doctors, he said. Three of the deceased were identified as Vaijnath Gyanoba Tandle, Balu Pandrinath Munde and Kesarbai Bansi Munde.

The three injured persons were undergoing treatment at the civil hospital, he added..

