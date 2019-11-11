Police personnel held on graft charges

A sub-inspector was arrested for allegedly taking bribe in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district on Monday, an Anti-Corruption Bureau official said. The accused Harbhan Singh posted at Boli Police Station of the district had demanded Rs 3000 as bribe from complainant Shivraj Gurjar to settle a case.

The complaint was verified and a trap was laid to arrest the accused, ACB inspector Narendra Singh said. A case has been registered against the accused.

