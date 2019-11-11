International Development News
Development News Edition

Collaboration with ASEAN key to achieving India's USD 5 trillion target: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said that collaboration with ASEAN countries would play an important role in meeting the target of making India a USD 5 trillion economy, while the contribution of North-Eastern states in this respect can also not be underestimated.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 17:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 17:47 IST
Collaboration with ASEAN key to achieving India's USD 5 trillion target: Jitendra Singh
Union Minister Jitendra Singh speaking at India-ASEAN Business Summit in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said that collaboration with ASEAN countries would play an important role in meeting the target of making India a USD 5 trillion economy, while the contribution of North-Eastern states in this respect can also not be underestimated. Addressing the inaugural session of two-day India-ASEAN Business Summit here, Singh said that India will soon achieve the target of USD 5 trillion economy with the optimistic environment that has been created under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The minister said that some of the breakthroughs made under the Prime Minister were never expected earlier. He added that Modi has for long been reiterating the emphasis on closer and progressive collaboration with ASEAN countries and also focus on the development of North-Eastern region of India.

"This is important for business and trade development," Singh outlined. The minister said the North East has unexplored potential, which needs to be tapped. He added that the new engine of the ASEAN collaboration has been spearheaded in the North-Eastern region.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador, Royal Thai Embassy and Chair of ASEAN region, Chutintorn Gongsakdi said: "We need to identify the opportunities available for us to do business in India." The Ambassador emphasised upon connecting the connectivities including air, land and sea connectivity. He said that digital technology is an enabler of member economies and quoted examples of e-commerce regarding it.

The India- ASEAN Business Summit is based on the theme -- Today, Tomorrow, Together and is being organised to strengthen trade and investment flows with the ASEAN economies. The objective of the conference is to enhance the trade trajectory between India and ASEAN nations to new highs.

Senior government officials from India and the ASEAN nations are interacting with the business community of India and ASEAN for the promotion of bilateral trade and investments. The first day of the summit is having sessions on infrastructure and tourism sectors, IT/ITES, e-commerce and fintech and education and skill development, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and agriculture and food processing.

On the second day of the summit, B2B meetings will be organised along with a session on 'Focus Vietnam - Growing Trade and Commerce between India and Vietnam.' Over 60 delegates from 10 ASEAN countries and more than 200 delegates from India are participating in the summit. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Chile to re-write Pinochet-era constitution in win for protesters

The Chilean government has agreed to write a new constitution to replace one dating back to the Pinochet dictatorship, bowing to the demands of protesters who have taken to the streets in often violent demonstrations in recent weeks. Interi...

Spain's Socialists rule out grand coalition with conservative rivals

Spains Socialists said on Monday they would not form a grand coalition with the main opposition Peoples Party, after Sundays repeat election yielded a deeply fragmented parliament, complicating efforts to form a stable government in the cou...

Hong Kong violence reignites concerns about 'support' of Chinese troops

HIGHLIGHTSHong Kong police shot and critically wounded a protester and a man was set on fire on Monday as violence escalated.The violence drew a chilling warning from the editor-in-chief of Chinas Global Times tabloid, who said that Hong Ko...

IOA rejects new Draft National Sports Code, says might lead to IOC suspension

India will incur the International Olympic Committees wrath and might even be suspended if it goes ahead with administrative reforms enshrined in the Draft National Sports Code 2017, the IOA has warned, rejecting the proposed document compl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019