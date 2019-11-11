Puducherry: French envoy pays tributes to World War I veterans

International Development News
  ANI
  • |
  Puducherry
  • |
  Updated: 11-11-2019 18:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 18:34 IST
French soldiers' memorial at Puducherry. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

French Ambassador Catherine Schwarz on Monday paid tributes to French war veterans in Puducherry on the occasion of the 101st commemoration of World War I. A tribute ceremony was held at the 101st Commemoration of World War I at the French soldiers' memorial on Puducherry beach road.

The French Ambassador to Puducherry Schwarz and the Puducherry District Collector Dr T Arun paid tributes to the Indian and French soldiers who died in the World War. The national flags of India and France were also mounted on the memorial. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

