Puducherry: French envoy pays tributes to World War I veterans

French Ambassador Catherine Schwarz on Monday paid tributes to French war veterans in Puducherry on the occasion of the 101st commemoration of World War I. A tribute ceremony was held at the 101st Commemoration of World War I at the French soldiers' memorial on Puducherry beach road.

The French Ambassador to Puducherry Schwarz and the Puducherry District Collector Dr T Arun paid tributes to the Indian and French soldiers who died in the World War. The national flags of India and France were also mounted on the memorial. (ANI)

