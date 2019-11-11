International Development News
13 injured as two trains collide in Hyderabad; ex-gratia announced

  PTI
  Hyderabad
  Updated: 11-11-2019 18:54 IST
  Created: 11-11-2019 18:54 IST
Two slow-moving trains collided at Kacheguda Railway station here on Monday, leaving 13 people injured including a driver who was trapped in his badly mangled cabin for a couple of hours, officials said. The Lingampalli-Falaknuma multi-modal transport system (MMTS) apparently overshot the signal and collided with the Kurnool-Secunderabad Hundry Intercity Express (17028) at 10.41 am, South Central Railway officials said.

Twelve passengers were injured. The driver of the MMTS train, who sustained serious injuries, was initially trapped in his cabin, which was badly mangled, but was rescued after a couple of hours, officials said. Oxygen and other life-saving medical aid were provided to him during the operation, they said adding he has suffered severe leg injuries.

Commissioner Railway Safety, Southern Central Circle Secunderabad, Ram Kripal will conduct an inquiry into the incident. The Railway Ministry has announced ex-gratia of Rs 5,000 each to passengers with minor injuries and Rs 25,000 each to passengers having grievous injuries.

"Six coaches of the MMTS service and three coaches of the Hundry Express have been damaged. The 12 passengers were rushed to Osmania General Hospital, of whom two were discharged," the SCR said in a press release. Senior officials of the SCR, along with medical and accident relief vans, undertook relief and restoration work, it said.

Following the accident, one train was cancelled and another was diverted while five more have been partially cancelled. Padmavathy, a woman passenger of the MMTS, said the commuters felt a big jolt as the train was nearing Kacheguda station.

"Several passengers' heads and knees rammed into opposite seats due to the impact resulting in bleeding," she said. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted: "Received the tragic news of the train accident in Hyderabad & immediate instructions have been given to the authorities for assistance & monitoring.

"Railway administration is extending assistance & have made arrangements for the treatment of the injured at the accident site." Railways said that it had taken the accident very seriously and Member(Traction), Additional Member (Signal & Telecom) and Executive Director, Safety, Railway Board will visit the site.

