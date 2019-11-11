International Development News
Development News Edition

Suspended IAS officer had driven car 'carelessly', Assembly

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 19:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 19:55 IST
Suspended IAS officer had driven car 'carelessly', Assembly

IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman, arrested in connection with the death of a journalist after his car knocked him down in August, was driving 'carelessly' according to a police report, the Kerala Assembly was informed on Monday. Transport Minister A K Saseendran made this statement in the House while replying to a query on the accident which had claimed the life of K M Basheer, a 35-year-old journalist of a Malayalam newspaper, on August 3.

However, the Minister did not say if the police report had mentioned the officer, who had been suspended after the incident, being in an inebriated state or not while driving. Following the accident, the driving licences of Sriram and his woman friend Wafa Firoze, who was in the car with him at the time of the mishap, were suspended for a year, the Minister said.

Some eye-witnesses of the accident had in their statements to the police mentioned that the IAS officer was allegedly in a drunken state and the car was driven in a very rash manner when it hit Basheer who was on his motorcycle. Sriram, who was director, Surveys, and is under suspension since August, had in his explanation to Chief Secretary Tom Jose earlier said he had not driven the car at the time of the accident and had not consumed liquor.

The officer was arrested on August 3 nearly 17 hours after the luxury car driven by him while returning from a private party, hit Basheer killing him on the spot. The Minister also informed the House that about Rs 6.25 crore has been collected so far as fine since October 26 when the new Motor Vehicle rules came into effect in the state..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

L-G reviews health and medical education sector in J-K

Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Girish Chandra Murmu on Monday reviewed the health and medical education sector and also the externally aided projects being executed by the Economic Reconstruction Agency here, officials said. Separate revi...

CM lashes out at VP,TDP Prez, Pawan Kalyan for oppn to English

CM lashes out at VP,TDP Prez, Pawan Kalyan for oppn to English in mandal,zilla parishad schools Amaravati, Nov 11 PTI Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday lashed out at Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu,TDP presid...

Uranium particles' detected at undeclared site in Iran: IAEA (AFP) PMSPMS

Uranium particles detected at undeclared site in Iran IAEA AFP PMSPMS...

Over 1,500 birds of around 15 species found dead around Sambhar Lake in Jaipur

Hundreds of migratory birds of over a dozen species have been found dead in Sambhar lake area near Jaipur. Water contamination is suspected to be the cause behind the birds death, said officials, adding, the exact reason, however, would be ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019