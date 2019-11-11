International Development News
Development News Edition

Centre to examine if Mission Bhagiratha can be replicated to provide drinking water across India: Shekhawat

The Central government will examine the possibility of replicating the Mission Bhagiratha scheme for providing safe drinking water to every household across the country, said Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat here on Monday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 20:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 20:07 IST
Centre to examine if Mission Bhagiratha can be replicated to provide drinking water across India: Shekhawat
Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Image Credit: ANI

The Central government will examine the possibility of replicating the Mission Bhagiratha scheme for providing safe drinking water to every household across the country, said Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat here on Monday. Shekhawat, who called on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao along with Union Secretary, Drinking Water and Sanitation, Parameswaran Iyer at Pragathi Bhavan, inquired about the works taken up under the Mission Bhagiratha scheme.

"Providing safe drinking water to the people is the minimum responsibility of the government. The state government should study the improvised sewerage treatment plant system, which helps to make the use of treated water for domestic and agricultural purposes," he said. "Such a method is globally tested and appreciated. This treated water can also be used for village sanitation," said Shekhawat, adding that the participation of states concerned will make the drinking water programme implementation much easier.

Briefing about the Mission Bhagiratha scheme, Chief Minister Rao said: "For 24,000 habitations in Telangana, we have decided to provide safe drinking water through Mission Bhagiratha scheme. There used to be severe drinking water scarcity at several places in the State." "Hence, we have taken up the scheme to purify water from Godavari and Krishna rivers and supply pure drinking water on a daily basis to the people. The Scheme is almost complete. A permanent solution to the drinking water problems has been found," added Rao.

The Chief Minister further said that the Mission Bhagiratha scheme brought a substantial and qualitative change in the lifestyle of rural women of Telangana. "It is an end-to-end solution. The process of drawing water from a source to the endpoint is unique," he said. "We have kept in mind the rise in population in the coming 30 years and the demands that may crop up then. Hence, we have designed the project keeping in view the demands that may come up for the next 30 years," said Rao.

"The Central government aims to provide safe drinking water to people all over the country. Telangana government has already done this. Hence, the Centre should extend financial help to the Mission Bhagiratha scheme," Chief Minister Rao told Shekhawat, as per an official statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

L-G reviews health and medical education sector in J-K

Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Girish Chandra Murmu on Monday reviewed the health and medical education sector and also the externally aided projects being executed by the Economic Reconstruction Agency here, officials said. Separate revi...

CM lashes out at VP,TDP Prez, Pawan Kalyan for oppn to English

CM lashes out at VP,TDP Prez, Pawan Kalyan for oppn to English in mandal,zilla parishad schools Amaravati, Nov 11 PTI Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday lashed out at Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu,TDP presid...

Uranium particles' detected at undeclared site in Iran: IAEA (AFP) PMSPMS

Uranium particles detected at undeclared site in Iran IAEA AFP PMSPMS...

Over 1,500 birds of around 15 species found dead around Sambhar Lake in Jaipur

Hundreds of migratory birds of over a dozen species have been found dead in Sambhar lake area near Jaipur. Water contamination is suspected to be the cause behind the birds death, said officials, adding, the exact reason, however, would be ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019