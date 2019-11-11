International Development News
Development News Edition

Devotees visit Sultanpur Lodhi for Prakash Purab celebrations, Gurbani in air

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 20:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 20:35 IST
Devotees visit Sultanpur Lodhi for Prakash Purab celebrations, Gurbani in air

Lakhs of devotees on Monday flocked to the historic Gurdwara Ber Sahib in this holy town as prominent gurdwaras across Punjab reverberated with the sound of Gurbani (hyms) a day ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. The entire state was soaked in religious fervour and various 'nagar kirtans' (religious processions) led by 'Panj Pyaras' (five beloved ones) were taken out.

Pilgrims in large number gathered in the town, where the founder of Sikhism spent over 14 years and attained enlightenment, and took a holy dip in 'Kali Bein' (rivulet). It is believed that Guru Nanak Dev used to take bath in the 'Kali Bein' and then meditate under a 'Ber' tree.

Manohar Lal Khattar and Jairam Thakur, the chief ministers of Haryana and Himachal Pradesh respectively, also paid obeisance at the historic Sikh shrine here on Monday. Darbar Sahib at Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur, the Golden Temple in Amritsar and Nada Sahib in Haryana's Panchkula were equally crowded as people of different faiths thronged gurdwaras to offer prayers.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Home Minister Amit Shah, Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore are among the dignitaries who will be here on Tuesday, Shiromani Akali Dal senior vice president Daljit Singh Cheema said. In the past few days, lakhs of devotees from across the country have offered prayers at Gurdwara Ber Sahib, the Kapurthala district administration said.

Several social and religious organisations have made arrangements of 'langar' (community kitchen) for the visiting devotees. "I am blessed to have paid obeisance at the Gurdwara Ber Sahib on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev. It is a one-time opportunity which I did not want to miss," said 70 year-old Jarnail Singh, who had come here from Gurdaspur.

A light and sound show based on the philosophy, life time events and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev was drawing huge crowds, officials said. Tight security arrangements have been made ahead of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations, they said.

Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal appealed to the people to celebrate the anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev by eliminating social evils like corruption, atrocities and poverty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

ICC reprimands Bairstow for "audible obscenity"

Star England batsman Jonny Bairstow was on Monday reprimanded by the International Cricket Council ICC for his obscene reaction after being dismissed in the series-deciding T20I against New Zealand at Eden park in Auckland. Bairstow, who wa...

Jharkhand Cong leader dies

Congress leader Ajay Kumar Dubey died on Monday after a brief illness, party sources said. The 45-year-old leader, son of former Jharkhand minister and senior party leader Chandrasekhar Dubey, died at a private hospital here, party leader ...

Cold wave conditions prevail in most parts of J-K

Cold wave conditions prevailed in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir with Srinagars maximum temperature settling at 3.4 degrees Celsius-- 14.5 degrees below normal during this part of the season, a MET department official said. Jammu, the wint...

Entire country rejoicing dilution of Article 370: Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said the entire country is rejoicing dilution of Article 370 relating to special status of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state as it was done through a democratic process, reflecting the desire and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019