Death toll mounts to 7 in Eastern Peripheral Expressway car crash

The death toll has risen to seven in a crash involving a car and an unidentified vehicle on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Greater Noida, police said on Monday. Those killed include three women (all sisters), a minor girl, and three men, including the driver of the car when it was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Site 5 police station area around 9 pm on Sunday, the police said.

The family was returning to Bulandshahr from a wedding function in Haryana's Ballabgarh, a police official said. "Six other occupants of the Maruti Eco were injured when it was hit by the unidentified vehicle from the rear. Most of the injured included children and four of them have been referred to Delhi for treatment," the official said.

Site 5 police station officials said search is underway to identify the erring vehicle. The Eastern Peripheral Expressway or Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal Expressway or National Expressway II is a 135-km-long, six-lane expressway connection Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh.

