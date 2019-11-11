International Development News
16 injured as two trains collide in Hyderabad; ex-gratia announced

  • Hyderabad
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 22:04 IST
Two slow-moving trains collided at Kacheguda Railway station here on Monday, leaving 16 people injured, including a driver who was trapped in his badly mangled cabin for eight hours, officials said. The Lingampalli-Falaknuma multi-modal transport system (MMTS) apparently overshot the signal and collided with the Kurnool-Secunderabad Hundry Intercity Express (17028) at 10.41 am, South Central Railway officials said.

The driver of the MMTS train, who sustained serious injuries, was initially trapped in his cabin, which was badly mangled, but was rescued after a couple of hours, officials said. Oxygen and other life-saving medical aid were provided to him during the operation, they said adding he has suffered severe leg injuries. He was rushed to a private hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable.

Commissioner Railway Safety, Southern Central Circle Secunderabad, Ram Kripal will conduct an inquiry into the incident. The Railway Ministry has announced ex-gratia of Rs 5,000 each to passengers with minor injuries and Rs 25,000 each to passengers having grievous injuries.

"Due to collission, 16 passengers were injured and they were immediately rushed to the hospital. Nine of the injured were immediately discharged," a railway release said, adding five coaches of the MMTS service and three coaches of the Hundry Express have been damaged. Senior officials of the SCR, along with medical and accident relief vans, undertook relief and restoration work, it said.

Following the accident, one train was canceled and another was diverted while five more have been partially canceled. Padmavathy, a woman passenger of the MMTS, said the commuters felt a big jolt as the train was nearing Kacheguda station.

"Several passengers' heads and knees rammed into opposite seats due to the impact resulting in bleeding," she said. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted: "Received the tragic news of the train accident in Hyderabad & immediate instructions have been given to the authorities for assistance & monitoring.

"Railway administration is extending assistance & has made arrangements for the treatment of the injured at the accident site." Several train services were canceled either fully or partially due to the incident. Railways said that it had taken the accident very seriously and Member (Traction), Additional Member (Signal & Telecom) and Executive Director, Safety, Railway Board will visit the site.

A high-level inquiry at the level of Commissioner, Railway Safety, South Central Circle, has been ordered to investigate into the reasons for the incident, a railway release said. Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy visited the spot and made inquiries with the officials.

