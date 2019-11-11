Delhi HC judge Sangita Dhingra Sehgal appointed CCI member

Delhi High Court judge Sangita Dhingra Sehgal was on Monday appointed the member in fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India, according to a Personnel Ministry order. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Sehgal's name as the member in the CCI for five years or until she attains the age of 65 years, it said.

The CCI had in July this year issued a public notice saying that the government proposes to appoint a member in the regulator with law or judicial background. The move to have a judicial member had come after a Delhi High Court order said that "CCI shall ensure that at all times, during the final hearing, the judicial member is present and participates in the hearing".

The Commission, mandated to eliminate practices having adverse effect on competition and to ensure freedom of trade in the country's markets, is headed by Ashok Kumar Gupta as its chairperson. Besides him, former bureaucrats Sangeeta Verma and Bhagwant Singh Bishnoi are working as members in the CCI.

