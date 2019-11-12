International Development News
All major roads cleared of snow in Kashmir, LG reviews situation

  • Jammu
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 00:28 IST
All major roads and over 95 percent of internal roads in the Kashmir region, which has seen heavy snowfall over the past few days, have been cleared for traffic, while electricity supply in Srinagar district has also been restored almost fully, Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Baseer Khan said Monday. He gave this information at a meeting with the Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu who reviewed the situation arising due to heavy snowfall in Kashmir and issued directions to the officers concerned for prompt action.

Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam and other top-level officials briefed the LG on the situation, an official spokesman said. Khan informed that 100 percent of major roads and more than 95 percent of internal roads in every district of Kashmir have been cleared for traffic movement.

He said 95 percent of electricity supply in Srinagar district, 78 percent in Pulwama, 73 percent in Kulgam and 70 percent each in Shopian and Ganderbal has been restored. The Divisional Commissioner informed that machines have been put in place for snow clearance.

It was informed that 602 winter dumping stations have been established in inaccessible areas of Kashmir with all the basic necessities stocked for 6 months. These areas are mostly situated in the districts of Kupwara, Bandipora, Baramulla, Shopian, Kulgam and Anantnag and a few areas in Budgam district, the spokesman said. The Divisional Commissioner informed that winter control rooms have been established at district and sub-divisional levels and their telephone numbers have been widely publicized.

He further informed that 64,700 candidates appeared for 10th class examination on Monday and adequate heating and lighting facilities were available at all test centers. He said that teams have also been constituted to check to overcharge and hoarding of essential items by the traders.

The Chief Secretary informed that Rs 20 crore for Kashmir and Rs 10 crore for Jammu have been provided and asked both the Divisional Commissioners to utilize the funds. While reviewing the traffic management, Lt. Governor directed the deployment of adequate traffic personnel with the provision of uninterrupted communication channels for smooth flow of traffic, particularly along the Jammu-Srinagar Highway.

