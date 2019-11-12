Air Chief to inaugurate ISAM Conference in Bengaluru

International Development News
Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria will on Thursday inaugurate the 58th Indian Society of Aerospace Medicine (ISAM) Annual Conference which aims to address contemporary issues and applications in the subject of aerospace medicine.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 12:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 12:06 IST
Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria. Image Credit: ANI

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria will on Thursday inaugurate the 58th Indian Society of Aerospace Medicine (ISAM) Annual Conference which aims to address contemporary issues and applications in the subject of aerospace medicine. The event will take place at the Institute of Aerospace Medicine, Indian Air Force, Bengaluru from November 14-16.

The theme for this year's conference is 'Changing Paradigms in Aerospace Healthcare', read a statement. It will have scientific sessions with podium presentations and poster presentations where speakers will present and discuss aeromedical issues and advances made in the field of aviation medicine worldwide.

Senior officers from the medical fraternity of Army, Navy and Air Force and Air Force aircrew would participate in the Conference. Representatives from friendly foreign countries are also expected to participate. A total of 300 distinguished professionals are likely to attend the Conference.

The conference will have two orations. The 'Air Marshal Subroto Mukerjee Memorial Oration' will be delivered by Dr K Vijaraghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India. This oration was instituted in 1972 in honour of the first Indian Chief of the Air Staff of Indian Air Force, Air Marshal Subroto Mukerjee. 'Air Vice Marshal Srinagesh Memorial Oration' will be delivered by Air Vice Marshal JS Kulkarni (Retired). Air Vice Marshal MM Srinagesh, a luminary in the field of aviation medicine, is popularly known as the 'Father of Aviation Medicine in India' for his immense contribution in the field of aerospace medicine, the statement added. The JHF Manekshaw panel will be delivered by two speakers - Dr Girish S Deodhare, Director, Aeronautical Development Agency and Dr Unnikrishnan Nair, Director, Human Spaceflight Project, ISRO. In addition, one special session has been planned by the Directorate of Aerospace Safety. The third day of the conference will include Continuing Medical Education (CME) sessions on medicine and surgery.

The scientific sessions and panel discussions during the conference will cover a wide variety of topics including Aerospace Physiology, Clinical and Operational Aerospace Medicine, Human in Space Programme, Civil Aviation Medicine, and Aeromedical Decision Making. In addition, the conference would provide an excellent opportunity for interactive sessions, discussions and deliberations. The conference will give up-to-date information and scientific advances directed towards military, civil aviation and space medicine issues. The exchange of information, ideas and expertise in this forum would go a long away in formulating the direction of aerospace research and policies. (ANI)

