Three killed, two injured in car accident

Three persons were killed and two others seriously injured on Tuesday when the car they were travelling in hit a flyover pillar in New Town area in the northeastern fringes of the city, police said. The accident took place when the five persons, residents of Salt Lake and Kolkata, were returning from a party hosted in New Town, a police officer said.

The speeding car seems to have lost control and hit the pillar, he said. One of the passengers had to be rescued from the vehicle by using a gas-cutter, the officer said.

He said the two injured persons have been hospitalised and their condition is serious. The three bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

A forensic team is inspecting the vehicle and the incident is being investigated, he said, adding that the CCTV footages of the area are being scrutinised..

