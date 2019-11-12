International Development News
4th edition of DesignUp explores future of design in technology

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 14:41 IST
  • Created: 12-11-2019 14:41 IST
Understanding Delhi's air pollution through data visualisation, using artificial intelligence (AI) to assist one's creativity, and utilizing a multitude of sensors to present interactive data are some of the ideas that will be explored at the fourth edition of DesignUp. To be held here at The Lalit Ashok starting Tuesday, the event will host a series of conversations around the theory and practice of design in technology, encompassing emerging technologies and evolving methodologies.

Organisers said it is aimed at raising the design agenda within tech-companies and tech-led businesses, while exploring the future of design in technology. "In tech-led businesses, experience design is a critical differentiator. Design is what makes tech edible and appetising, makes products and services useful and usable.

"At DesignUp, we shine the spotlight on inspiring stories of design-in-tech, delve deep into uncharted territories – subjects that won't be found in curricula for some years more, straight from the researcher's or practitioner's playbook," said Jay Dutta, Founder-Curator of DesignUp. The five-day festival will showcase the possibilities of integration of design and technology, with experiential conferences, workshops, screenings, talks, design-pop-ups, salons.

Highlights include a food walk through some of the oldest markets in the city, followed by an evening exploring Bangalore's newest love affair – Microbreweries. Studio tours of Bangalore's leading businesses including Make My Trip, Swiggy, Cure.Fit and Titan, and a series of hands-on masterclasses on typography, ethics and design for AI are also part of the line-up.

Key speakers include Jon Kolko, Partner, Modernist Studio / Founder, Austin Center for Design; Eric Quint, Vice President and Chief Design Officer, 3M; Payal Arora, Researcher, Author, Lecturer Erasmus Univ Rotterdam; and Scott Sorokin, SVP, Global Head of Infosys Experience Design (Infosys XD). The event is being held in collaboration with Adobe, GoJek, MakeMyTrip, HP, PhonePe, NCR, CureFit, Atlassian, FreshWorks, VMware and Chargebee.

It will come to a close on November 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

