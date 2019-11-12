International Development News
K'taka: 7 arrested for dressing up as ghosts and scaring people in Bengaluru

In what seems to be a prank going horribly wrong for a group of youngsters in Bengaluru, police have arrested seven people on Tuesday for allegedly dressing up as ghosts and trying to scare people in the city at night.

Grab from a purported video of the incident. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

In what seems to be a prank going horribly wrong for a group of youngsters in Bengaluru, police have arrested seven people on Tuesday for allegedly dressing up as ghosts and trying to scare people in the city at night. According to the police, the incident took place in Sharifana Nagar area of Yashwanthpur here on Monday night.

A purported video of the incident has also surfaced, in which the youngsters can be seen dressed as ghosts, wearing masks and clothes with blood-like stains, and scaring people on the road. "Seven persons, identified as Shaan Malik, Nivad, Samuel Mohamad, Mohamad Akhyub, Shakeeb, Syed Nabeel, Yusuf Ahmad have been arrested under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 504 (insult with intent to provoke peace of breach), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention)," DCP North Shahikumar said on Tuesday.

All the arrested persons have been released on bail. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

