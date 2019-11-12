Three killed after motorcycle collides with truck in Odisha

Three motor-cycle borne persons were killed early on Tuesday when their two-wheeler collided head-on with a truck on National Highway-16 in Odisha's Jajpur district, a police officer said. While one of them died on the spot, two others succumbed to their injuries in the district headquarters hospital, he said.

According to Ajay Kumar Jena, the inspector-in-charge of Panikoili police station in the district, the truck, loaded with potatoes, was seized following the incident and its driver arrested. "We have arrested the driver and seized his vehicle.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem," he added..

