Kerala: Differently-abled painter contributes to CMDRF, Vijayan left touched
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday shared an emotional message on his Twitter handle regarding the visit of a differently-abled painter who contributed to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).
"Had a very touching experience this morning. Pranav, a painter from Alathur, visited me in the legislative office to hand over his contributions to the CMDRF. Pranav expressed happiness over the support given by the government for differently-abled persons," Vijayan tweeted. He also shared four pictures of him with Pranav. (ANI)
