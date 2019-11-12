Kerala: Differently-abled painter contributes to CMDRF, Vijayan left touched

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday shared an emotional message on his Twitter handle regarding the visit of a differently-abled painter who contributed to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

"Had a very touching experience this morning. Pranav, a painter from Alathur, visited me in the legislative office to hand over his contributions to the CMDRF. Pranav expressed happiness over the support given by the government for differently-abled persons," Vijayan tweeted. He also shared four pictures of him with Pranav. (ANI)

