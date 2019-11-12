International Development News
Development News Edition

WB Guv attends programme with 'Z' category security cover

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 16:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 16:34 IST
WB Guv attends programme with 'Z' category security cover

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar who has been accorded 'Z' category protection by the union home ministry, Tuesday attended programmes with his new security cover. According to Raj Bhawan sources, the Z category security cover by central police forces supplemented the protection to the governor by the state government.

Dhankhar attended a program at the SAI complex at Salt Stadium in the city with his new security cover. The MHA had on October 15 issued an order directing the CRPF to take charge of Dhankhar's security that will be valid in all parts of the country.

The West Bengal government had urged the union home ministry to reconsider its decision on entrusting the security of Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to CRPF. The decision, it said, demeaned the state government but the appeal was turned down.

The Raj Bhawan sources said that a communication was sent to the state government to upgrade the governor's security from Z to Z+ category after his vehicle was blocked inside the Jadavpur University campus allegedly by its students when he went there on September 19 to 'rescue' Union Minister Babul Supriyo, who had been gheraoied by a section of students. Dhankhar has been locked in a war of words with the state government over a number of issues -- ranging from his seating at the Durga Puja carnival to comments on his security -- since the Jadavpur University episode.

Dhankhar had convened administrative meetings twice in North and South 24 Parganas district in the last two months but none of the senior state government officers attended those meetings citing that government permission is needed to attend meetings with him. The West Bengal BJP had welcomed the move claiming that the heckling of Supriyo inside the Jadavpur University campus proved that law and order situation has broken down in the State..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty mock fall-out reports with funny video

Superstar Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Rohit Shetty on Tuesday gave a cheeky response to the reports of a rift over their much-anticipated cop drama Sooryavanshi. Akshay, 52, shared a video on Instagram, which featured the leading lady of Soo...

People should follow Guru Nanak's teachings, work to eliminate social disparities: Prez

Asserting that Guru Nanak Dev lives in our hearts, President Ram Nath Kovind called upon people on Tuesday to follow the path shown by the Sikhism founder and work towards eliminating social disparities. He also impressed upon people to imb...

UPDATE 1-Moldova's fledgling government brought down by no confidence vote

Moldovas government was brought down by a no-confidence vote on Tuesday, threatening more instability just five months after pro-Western Prime Minister Maia Sandu took office promising to fight corruption. Sandu had formed an uneasy coaliti...

Moldova government loses no-confidence vote

Moldovas government was brought down by a no-confidence vote on Tuesday, threatening more instability just five months after pro-Western Prime Minister Maia Sandu took office promising to fight corruption.Sandu had formed an uneasy coalitio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019