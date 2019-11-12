International Development News
India-US disaster relief exercise to start in Visakhapatnam

The first India-US joint tri-services Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Exercise named 'Tiger Triumph' is scheduled on the eastern seaboard from November 13 to 21.

India-US disaster relief exercise to start in Visakhapatnam
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The first India-US joint tri-services Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Exercise named 'Tiger Triumph' is scheduled on the eastern seaboard from November 13 to 21. An official release said that Indian Naval ships Jalashwa, Airavat and Sandhayak, Indian Army troops from 19 Madras and 7 Guards, and Indian Air Force MI-17 helicopters and Rapid Action Medical Team (RAMT) would take part in the exercise.

The exercise is part of a growing partnership between the two countries. The US would be represented by US Navy Ship Germantown with troops from the US Third Marine Division. The Exercise is aimed at developing interoperability for conducting HADR operations. The harbour phase is scheduled at Visakhapatnam from November 13 to 16.

The opening ceremony along with a Joint Flag Parade will be held onboard INS Jalashwa on November 14. Personnel from both navies would also participate in training visits, subject matter expert exchanges, sports events and social interactions. On completion of the harbour phase, the ships would sail for the sea phase and undertake maritime, amphibious and HADR operations. On reaching the HADR area at Kakinada, the landing of relief forces would be undertaken to an exercise scenario.

At the HADR exercise area, a Joint Command and Control Centre would be established jointly by the Indian Army and US Marines. The IAF RAMT and the US Navy Medical Team would establish a medical facility camp for providing medical aid to victims, who would have been previously evacuated by road and air to the camp.

The exercise would culminate with a closing ceremony onboard US Naval Ship Germantown on November 21. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

