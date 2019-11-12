WB: DRI seizes gold worth Rs 10 cr, two arrested in Siliguri

The Siliguri unit of Director of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Tuesday arrested two smugglers, and seized nearly 25.7 kg of gold worth approximately Rs 10 crore from their possession. The accused have been identified as Aamir Khan (21) and Md. Feroz (24), who were produced in Siliguri court today.

According to the DRI officials, the accused used to smuggle the gold to Siliguri through Moreh in the Tengnoupal district of Manipur near the Indo-Myanmar border. "The gold was taped to the brake shoes of a Maruti van, which was being driven by the accused," said Tridip Shah, advocate, DRI, Siliguri.

A case under section 104 of the Customs Act was filed against the accused. The accused would be kept in judicial custody for a day until the next hearing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)