WB: DRI seizes gold worth Rs 10 cr, two arrested in Siliguri

The Siliguri unit of Director of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Tuesday arrested two smugglers, and seized nearly 25.7 kg of gold worth approximately Rs 10 crore from their possession.

  ANI
  • |
  Siliguri (West Bengal)
  • |
  Updated: 12-11-2019 17:27 IST
  • |
  Created: 12-11-2019 17:27 IST
Around 25.79 kg gold was recovered by DRI officials in Siliguri.. Image Credit: ANI

According to the DRI officials, the accused used to smuggle the gold to Siliguri through Moreh in the Tengnoupal district of Manipur near the Indo-Myanmar border. "The gold was taped to the brake shoes of a Maruti van, which was being driven by the accused," said Tridip Shah, advocate, DRI, Siliguri.

A case under section 104 of the Customs Act was filed against the accused. The accused would be kept in judicial custody for a day until the next hearing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

