Ensure security to people, be their friends: Pondy CM to cops

Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy has said the territorial police should function as friends of the people and ensure the residents have full and assured protection. Talking to reporters after holding a meeting with police officials to review the law and order situation here, Narayanasamy, who also holds the Home portfolio, said he had asked the police department to ensure that people had full and assured protection and their properties should also be secure.

Stating that he had asked the higher officials of the police department to evolve steps to fill all vacant posts in the department, the Chief MInister said 11 posts of SPs, 112 posts of Sub-Inspectors and 900 posts of constables remained vacant. With Puducherry attracting tourists, care should be taken to protect them, he said.

Expressing concern over 'rampant availability' of ganja, he said a separate wing under the head of a Superintendent of Police would be opened to handle ganja- related cases and similarly another wing headed by a Superintendent of Police should be set up to deal with the rowdies. He said, "Incidents of crimes and use of crude bombs by criminals were discussed at the meeting and close vigil would be held to trace the places where country bombs were made and supplied." "We will leave no stone unturned to handle the bomb culture," the Chief Minister said.

"The police should function as friends of the people and the reputation of Puducherry being a peaceful area should never be marred," he added..

