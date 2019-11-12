International Development News
Development News Edition

Ensure security to people, be their friends: Pondy CM to cops

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pondy
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 17:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 17:58 IST
Ensure security to people, be their friends: Pondy CM to cops

Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy has said the territorial police should function as friends of the people and ensure the residents have full and assured protection. Talking to reporters after holding a meeting with police officials to review the law and order situation here, Narayanasamy, who also holds the Home portfolio, said he had asked the police department to ensure that people had full and assured protection and their properties should also be secure.

Stating that he had asked the higher officials of the police department to evolve steps to fill all vacant posts in the department, the Chief MInister said 11 posts of SPs, 112 posts of Sub-Inspectors and 900 posts of constables remained vacant. With Puducherry attracting tourists, care should be taken to protect them, he said.

Expressing concern over 'rampant availability' of ganja, he said a separate wing under the head of a Superintendent of Police would be opened to handle ganja- related cases and similarly another wing headed by a Superintendent of Police should be set up to deal with the rowdies. He said, "Incidents of crimes and use of crude bombs by criminals were discussed at the meeting and close vigil would be held to trace the places where country bombs were made and supplied." "We will leave no stone unturned to handle the bomb culture," the Chief Minister said.

"The police should function as friends of the people and the reputation of Puducherry being a peaceful area should never be marred," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Arunachal governor asks people to follow Guru Nanak's

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig Retd Dr B D Mishra on Tuesday called upon the Sikh community in the state to follow the teachings of Guru Nanak and overcome the five vices - lust, greed, attachment, anger and pride. Participating in the Gu...

Will take steps after going through Shiv Sena's petition: Maharashtra govt counsel

After Shiv Sena on Tuesday filed a petition in the Supreme Court against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Maharashtra government standing counsel, Nishant Katneshwarkar said appropriate steps will be taken after going through Shiv Senas peti...

President's rule imposed in Maharashtra amid political impasse

Presidents rule was imposed in Maharashtra on Tuesday evening amid a stalemate over government formation after the assembly polls last month. The Union Cabinet had earlier in the day recommended Presidents rule in the state after Governor B...

FOREX-Dollar edges up on positive hopes for Trump trade speech

The dollar was stronger against the yen and Swiss franc on Tuesday as traders grew optimistic ahead of a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump, in which he is expected to delay a tariff decision on European carmakers by six months.Trumps sp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019