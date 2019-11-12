International Development News
Development News Edition

Two arrested in fake job racket

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 18:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 18:20 IST
Two arrested in fake job racket

Mumbai police's crime branch busted a fake job racket, by arresting two persons for allegedly cheating people with the promise of jobs in Gulf countries, police said here on Tuesday. The Unit-1 of the crime branch arrested Akram Sharif Shaikh (47), a resident of Cheeta Camp in Trombay and Dongri resident Mohammed Shabir Akbar Master alias Munna (52) on Monday, an official said.

The third accused in the case, who operates from another state, is on the run, he said, adding that the police suspect the involvement of few others. On investigation, the police found that the accused had allegedly cheated hundreds of unemployed people across the country under false pretext of getting them jobs in Gulf nations, the official said.

The case came to light on Sunday, when Zakir Kasim Khan (37) approached Pydhonie police station with the complaint that he had been cheated by the accused, the official said. The complainant alleged that he had paid the accused Rs 75,000 and submitted his passport to complete his visa procedure, he added.

After a few days, Khan got a picture of his passport stamped with Kuwait visa, he said, adding that the accused asked for more money from him, which included travel fare. Accordingly, the complainant paid the amount, but found that the visa printed on his passport was forged, he said.

Acting on the complaint, the crime branch raided a office at Patwa Chambers near Masjid Bunder railway station and seized two computers, a printer, 79 passports, printouts of Kuwait visas and rubber stamps, he said. The arrested accused were produced before the court, where they were sent to police custody till November 18, he said, adding that the probe is underway..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Srikanth gets 1st round walkover after Momota pull-out, Sourabh in main round

Top Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth advanced to the mens singles second round without playing a shot after his opponent Kento Momotas pull-out while Sourabh Verma entered the main draw of the Hong Kong Open after clinching straight-game wi...

Sena moves SC against governor's refusal to give more time, declined urgent hearing

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Maharashtra governors decision of not granting it three days to submit the letter of support for government formation in the state but failed to get an urgent hearing in the m...

Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid arrives in Nepal on four-day visit

Bangladesh President Mohammad Abdul Hamid arrived here on a four-day goodwill visit on the invitation of his counterpart Bidya Devi Bhandari, an official statement said. Hamid was received by Bhandari on his arrival at the Tribhuvan Interna...

Aurobindo Pharma Q2 net profit up 4.6 pc to Rs 639.5 cr

Drug firm Aurobindo Pharma on Tuesday reported a 4.6 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 639.5 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 611.4 crore in the corresponding period ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019