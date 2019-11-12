289 cases of Dengue reported in Moradabad, informs UP Health Minister

Minister of Medical and Health, Family Welfare, Mother and Child Welfare in Uttar Pradesh, Jai Pratap Singh on Tuesday inspected district hospital here and informed that as many as 289 cases of Dengue have been reported here. Speaking to media Singh said, "289 cases of Dengue have been reported here. Teams from the hospital and Municipal Corporation have done fogging and sprinkled anti-larva medicines in those areas from where Dengue cases were reported."

"After inspecting the district hospital, we find that there is a scarcity of staff and the government will work in eradicating it," he said. The Minister assured that CT scan machine which is not working properly will be repaired as soon as possible. He said that he will inspect five other districts in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)