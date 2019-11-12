International Development News
Development News Edition

Stubble burning: Farmers 'gherao' agriculture dept officials in Punjab

  • PTI
  • Chandigarh
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 19:08 IST
  • Created: 12-11-2019 19:08 IST
A four-member team of Punjab's Agriculture Department, which has been tasked with taking action against stubble burning incidents, was allegedly gheraoed by angry farmers in Sangrur district, even as officials denied to comment on the issue. Farmers under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) held a protest on Monday evening after they came to know that the officials were going to take action against a farmer for violating the ban on stubble burning in Gharachon village.

"We staged a protest against the officials," BKU leader Manjit said, adding that they were allowed to go after assurances were given that farmers will not be harassed again. Among those who were gheraoed included an official of the rank of chief agriculture officer, the BKU leader claimed.

The protesting farmers alleged that their small and marginal counterparts were being harassed by the government officials. They lamented over being forced to buy expensive farm equipment for the management of paddy straw.

When contacted, agriculture department officials denied to comment on the issue. Meanwhile, farmers in Punjab continued to defy the ban as the state reported 48,155 incidents of stubble burning between September 23 and November 11, officials said.

Sangrur and Bathinda districts continue to be the worst-affected districts, they added. In the corresponding period last year, the state had witnessed 42,112 incidents of stubble burning.

On Monday, a total of 794 incidents of farm fires were reported from Sangrur, Mansa and Bathinda districts witnessing 178, 162 and 158 cases respectively, an official of the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre said. Paddy growers continue to set paddy straw afire despite Supreme Court directions for the government to pay Rs 100 per quintal to those farmers who do not burn crop residue.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Latest News

Man beaten up by lover's kin commits suicide

A 22-year-old man committed suicide on Tuesday while his lover attempted to end her life after he was allegedly beaten by her relatives opposing their relationship, police said. Shahir, belonging to Kottakal, was found unconscious after co...

UPDATE 3-Spain's Socialists and Podemos reach preliminary coalition deal

Spains Socialists and far-left Unidas Podemos party agreed on the basis of a coalition government on Tuesday, just two days after a parliamentary election delivered a highly fragmented parliament. The election - the countrys fourth in four ...

Zimbabwe issues fresh banknotes to ease cash shortages

Harare, Nov 12 AFP Cash-strapped Zimbabweans began using new banknotes and coins Tuesday, as the nations central bank seeks to ease chronic shortages. The Zimbabwean dollar is being gradually reintroduced, after being rendered worthless by ...

Bayer CropScience Q2 profit up slightly at Rs 169.8 cr

Bayer CropScience Ltd on Tuesday reported a marginal increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 169.8 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal. Its net profit stood at Rs 166.8 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulator...
