Smriti Irani meets Tamil Nadu CM, discusses implementation of Poshan Abhiyan

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to discuss implementation of Poshan Abhiyan in the state and establishment of One Stop Centres in every district. Irani and they also deliberated on effective methods to strengthen Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS).

"Met CM @EPSTamilNadu ji in Chennai to discuss textiles and implementation of POSHAN Abhiyaan in the state of Tamil Nadu. Deliberated on effective methods to strengthen ICDS services and establish One Stop Centres in each district of Tamil Nadu," Irani said in a tweet. The One Stop Centres provide integrated support and assistance under one roof to women affected by violence.

The national nutrition mission, 'Poshan Abhiyan', aims to bring down stunting of children in the age group of 0-6 years from 38.4 per cent to 25 per cent by 2022. Irani has been meeting chief ministers of different states to discuss and review the implementation of Poshan Abhiyan.

She has already met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)