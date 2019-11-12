Three killed, six injured in a road accident in Bhojpur

Three persons including two women were killed and six others injured when the SUV in which they were travelling overturned in Bihar's Bhojpur district on Tuesday, police said. The incident occurred on Ara-Buxar road (NH 84) near Lahang Dumariya village when the SUV overturned after its tyre burst, Bihiyan police station SHO Ram Lakhan Prasad said.

He said the occupants of the vehicle were returning to their home after conducting "Mundan" sanskar at Brahmpur in Bhojpur. The deceased have been identified as Sunil Rai (27), Sushila Kunwar (75) and Indu Devi (35), the SHO said.

Of the six injured persons, two have been referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital while four persons are being treated at Ara sadar hospital. All the deceased were the residents of Bhankur village under Mufassil police station of Bhojpur district..

