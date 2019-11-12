International Development News
'Sagar Kavach' exercise held off Ker, Mahe,Lakshadweep Islands

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kochi
  • |
  Updated: 12-11-2019 20:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 20:10 IST
'Sagar Kavach' exercise held off Ker, Mahe,Lakshadweep Islands Kochi, Nov 12 (PTI A two-day Coastal Security Exercise, Sagar Kavach, was conducted by the Indian Coast Guard off the coast of Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep Islands to assess the preparedness of all agencies towards dealing with an asymmetric threat emanating from the sea. Indian Navy, Coastal Police, Coastal District Administration, Cochin Port, Fisheries Department, Customs, Marine Enforcement Wing (MEW), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) also took part in the exercise held from November 11-12.

Other participants, included the Light house Department, State Police and Immigration Department, a Defence release said here on Tuesday. More than 80 ships and patrol craft/boats of all the coastal Security agencies were marshalled for round-the-clock patrolling of the seas, the release said.

Extensive aerial surveillance of the adjoining seas was also mounted by aircraft, helicopters and Remotely Piloted Aircraft to detect ships and vessels of the opposing force. Participating units were divided in two teams, attack (Red) and Defence (Blue) forces.

Attack team simulated as terrorists and attempted to infiltrate coastal areas while Defence team undertook coastal security surveillance by intercepting and neutralizing infiltration attempts. The Kadlora Jagritha Samithi played an important role in the exercise where in, fishermen were encouraged to intimate any unknown vessel operating close to the coast to the ICG.

Vice Admiral Anil Kumar Chawla, Flag officer Commanding in-Chief Southern Naval Command, who is also the Commander-in-Chief, Coastal Defence, undertook a review of the progress of the exercise, with all the stakeholders on Monday at the Joint Operations Centre, Kochi, the release said. Representatives of participating agencies attended the review.

Coastal security exercise is conducted biannually since 2009 with 22 exercises having been conducted till date. PTI TGB BN BN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

