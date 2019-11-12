Delhi govt will offer free pilgrimage to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib: CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said his government will offer free pilgrimage to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur under its flagship 'Mukhyamantri Tirath Yatra Yojana'. Kejriwal made the announcement while offering respects to Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib here on his 550th birth anniversary.

"Guru Nanak Dev ji showed everyone the path of humanity. He didn't differentiate between people belonging to different religions. He always taught people to pursue the path of truth and serve the poor," the chief minister said. "We are trying to walk on that path. Now, the Kartarpur Corridor has been opened. The Delhi government will make all arrangements ('Mukhyamantri Tirath Yatra Yojana') for senior citizens willing to go on a pilgrimage to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan," he said.

The historic corridor -- which links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur -- was thrown open on November 9.

Under its fully-funded scheme launched in July, the AAP government is currently sending senior citizens on pilgrimage to 12 destinations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)