Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniv celebrated with fervour in HP

Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth anniversary was celebrated with religious fervour across Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday with state level function being organised at Singh Sabha Gurdwara here. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, governor Badaru Dattatreya, former chief minister Virbhadra Singh and Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj also paid obeisance at the gurdwara.

They were presented with 'siropas' by Jasvinder Singh, the president of Gurdwara Singh Sabha Prabandhak Committee, Shimla. On the occasion, the CM also handed over the keys of ambulance donated by Shimla Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee to the driver.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)