Kerala Youth thrashed by lover's relative, dies after consuming poison

A 22-year-old man committed suicide after being allegedly thrashed by his girlfriend's relatives in Kottakkal area here, police said on Tuesday. According to police, Shahir was in a relationship with a 17-year-old girl. "Her family was against the relationship and had warned Shahir to not meet the girl," it said.

The youth was brutally beaten up by the girl's father -- Bava -- and a group of other people near Kottakkal town on Sunday. Police said that Sahir's brother who had arrived to rescue him was also beaten up.

Shahir who consumed poison on the spot was rushed to a hospital and died a day later, police said. The man's family has alleged that the injuries caused by the attack and the public humiliation were the reasons behind his death.

A case has been registered against 15 people including the girl's father. (ANI)

