Fire breaks out at paint shop in Jaipur

A fire broke out at a paint shop here on Tuesday and spread to eight other stores before being doused, officials said. No one was injured in the fire that took place in Vidhayakpuri police station area, Chief Fire Officer Jagdish Prasad said.

The blaze was controlled using 15 fire tenders, he said. Three persons trapped inside the shop were rescued, the fire official said, adding the flames have been doused.

Police said the cause of the fire will be clear after investigation.

