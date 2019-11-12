Navjot Kaur Sidhu offers prayers at Golden Temple on Gurpurab

Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Tuesday evening visited Gurdwara Sri Harmandir Sahib, popularly known as Golden Temple on the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev. Speaking to ANI on the occasion, Navjot Kaur said, "We come here every year to celebrate Guru Purab. The feeling one gets after coming here is completely different. One feels relaxed after coming here as your mind gets off-loaded and it gets filled with spirituality."

"Today is a special occasion as it's Guru Nanak Dev Ji's 550th birth anniversary. I am recollecting his memories and philosophies today. I feel that we should live our life on the lines of his philosophy," she added. Fireworks display and flickering lights around the whole complex of Golden Temple saw a sea of devotees turning up for the occasion.

Earlier in the day, former Punjab cabinet minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu along with wife Navjot Kaur visited the Gurdwara Sri Nanaksar Sahib Verka in Amritsar. Sidhu paid obeisance at the holy Gurdwara and sought blessings of the founder of Sikhism on the holy occasion of Gur Purab.

Gurdwaras across the country today wore a festive look and devotees in large numbers thronged to the nearest shrines to offer prayers. Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Guru Nanak Gurpurab, celebrates the birth of the first Sikh Guru and is considered one of the most sacred festivals among Sikhs.

This year, the festival is being celebrated with special fervour as it marks the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. (ANI)

