On Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary, Chinese ambassador visits Golden Temple

Chinese ambassador to India Sun Weidong and his wife Bao Jiqing paid obeisance at the renowned Golden Temple here on Tuesday on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev.

Chinese ambassador to India Sun Weidong and his wife Bao Jiqing at Golden Temple in Amritsar on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

The envoy was honoured with a 'siropa' (saffron scarf) and was presented a portrait of the Golden Temple. Describing his experience, Weidong told ANI, "It is such a pleasure for me to come to Amritsar and visit the holy Golden temple. This is the first time I have come here and I was deeply impressed and touched by the spirit of peace, harmony and devotion. This reflects the great culture and civilisation."

He said that India and China have been both powerful ancient civilisations and both countries have had a tradition of learning from each other. "We must carry on such a tradition. In the 21st century, both countries should learn from each other and make our own contributions to world peace, progress, prosperity and stability to make different civilisations colourful and also make a better future of this world," the ambassador added before signing off by extending his wishes to Sikhs in India and across the globe on the occasion.

The 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev is being celebrated with much joy and fervour throughout the country and different parts of the world. The day is celebrated on the full moon day of the Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar. It is also marked as Kartik Poornima. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

