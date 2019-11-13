Home guard fraud: UP govt initiates inquiry

A case has been registered in connection with an alleged fraud in home guard deployment and their salaries in Gautam Budh Nagar, said police on Wednesday. Speaking to ANI, Senior Superintendent of Police, Noida, Vaibhav Krishna said: "A platoon commander of the Home Guard Department had submitted an application suspecting some fraud in the process of home guard deployment and withdrawal of their salaries."

"I initiated an investigation in Gautam Budh Nagar. It was found that half of the guards mentioned on the rolls do not report for duty and are still given a salary. In one instance, 10 home guards duties were assigned in police stations and salary was being withdrawn for 20 home guards," the SSP said. The Uttar Pradesh government has set up a three-member committee to investigate the case. "Detailed investigation is needed in other districts too," he added. (ANI)

