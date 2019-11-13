International Development News
Development News Edition

Tarun Tejpal sexual assault case: Victims' cross-examination expected to end on Nov 15

The cross-examination of the woman who lodged a sexual assault case against Tehelka magazine founder Tarun Tejpal is expected to end on November 15.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Panaji (Goa)
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 11:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 11:57 IST
Tarun Tejpal sexual assault case: Victims' cross-examination expected to end on Nov 15
Special Public Prosecutor Francisco Tavora speaking to ANI in Goa on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The cross-examination of the woman who lodged a sexual assault case against Tehelka magazine founder Tarun Tejpal is expected to end on November 15. She is being cross-examined by the defence counsel in a Goa court since Monday.

"Cross-examination of the victim in the Tarun Tejpal rape case has been going on for the last two days and the victim will be cross-examined for two more days. Hopefully, it will end by day after tomorrow. The court will hear the case on today and also tomorrow, Special Public Prosecutor Francisco Tavora told ANI on Wednesday. The Additional District and Session Court judge KShama Joshi in Mapusa town of North Goa is hearing the case against Tejpal lodged by his former woman colleague.

The matter was held in camera trail wherein only prosecution along with victim was present. While alleged accused Tejpal was also present. Tejpal, a veteran journalist, was accused of sexual assault by a female colleague in November 2013. He was arrested on November 30, 2013, and is currently out on bail.

Last week, the Bombay High Court had dismissed his plea seeking postponement of the hearing till December on the grounds that his lawyer was busy in another matter. On September 29, 2017, the Goa court had charged him under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rape, sexual harassment, and wrongful confinement. He, however, pleaded not guilty.

Following the framing of charges, Tejpal moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of the charges levelled against him. In August, the top court refused to quash the charges and directed the trial to be concluded within six months. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Turkish police arrest journalist Altan a week after his release

Turkish police detained prominent journalist and author Ahmet Altan late on Tuesday, a week after he was released from prison in his retrial on coup-related charges, Istanbul police said. Before his release last Monday, the 69-year-old had ...

Bacteria in probiotics may cause blood infections in ICU patients: Study

The bacteria living in probiotic formulations like yogurt can cause blood infections in a small number of cases, according to a study which cautions the use of the product in the Intensive Care Units ICUs of hospitals. The researchers, incl...

Soccer-Australia confront bogey team Jordan in World Cup qualifiers

Australia have breezed through their opening World Cup qualifiers with 15 goals in three matches but will take nothing for granted when they face bogey side Jordan on Thursday.Jordan, second in Group B behind the Socceroos in 2022 Asian qua...

ThoughtWorks Honored With Excellence in Gender Inclusivity Award by NASSCOM

Multiple awards reflect ThoughtWorks long-standing commitment to diversity and inclusion at the workplace BENGALURU, Nov. 12, 2019 PRNewswire -- ThoughtWorks, a global software consultancy, has been honored with multiple awards in the work...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019