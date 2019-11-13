Man arrested for posting objectionable pic of Lord Ram on WhatsApp group

The police have arrested a man for allegedly posting an objectionable picture of Lord Ram on a WhatsApp group in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, officials said on Wednesday.

SHO Hayat Nagar police station Ravindra Kumar said, "Asif Abbasi, a resident of Hayat Nagar on Tuesday had posted an objectionable photograph of Lord Ram on a WhatsApp group, following which a case was registered against him for hurting the religious sentiments. Late on Tuesday night, Abbasi was arrested."

Police have started investigation in the case, he added.

