Man arrested for posting objectionable pic of Lord Ram on WhatsApp group
The police have arrested a man for allegedly posting an objectionable picture of Lord Ram on a WhatsApp group in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, officials said on Wednesday.
SHO Hayat Nagar police station Ravindra Kumar said, "Asif Abbasi, a resident of Hayat Nagar on Tuesday had posted an objectionable photograph of Lord Ram on a WhatsApp group, following which a case was registered against him for hurting the religious sentiments. Late on Tuesday night, Abbasi was arrested."
Police have started investigation in the case, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
