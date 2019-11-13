International Development News
Development News Edition

Ashok Chavan and other Congress leaders meet Sanjay Raut at hospital

Former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan and his senior Congress colleague met Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut at Lilavati Hospital here on Wednesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 13:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 13:25 IST
Ashok Chavan and other Congress leaders meet Sanjay Raut at hospital
Former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan and his senior Congress colleague met Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan and his senior Congress colleague met Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut at Lilavati Hospital here on Wednesday. State Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat and party leader Manikrao Thakre also accompanied them to meet the Shiv Sena leader.

Soon after, Raut was discharged from the hospital. "The next Chief Minister will be from Shiv Sena," he told media while leaving. He was admitted to the Lilavati hospital on November 11 following a complaint of chest pain. Earlier on Tuesday, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray also met him at the hospital.

He has been instrumental in reaching out to various leaders in a bid to garner support for Shiv Sena for the government formation in Maharashtra. Over a fortnight after the declaration of Assembly election results, Maharashtra came under the President's Rule on Tuesday as the political stalemate continued in the state.

Shiv Sena, which has been keen on a party nominee becoming chief minister, moved the Supreme Court against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision to not extend the time given to it to prove its ability to form the government in the state. Senior Sena leader and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Manohar Joshi and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar have also met Raut in the hospital.

NCP and Congress have indicated that they were not in a hurry to form a non-BJP government in Maharashtra in the wake of the imposition of President's Rule and said they will sort out all issues among themselves and their allies before talking to Shiv Sena. Congress and NCP had fought the assembly polls together. BJP had emerged as the single-largest party with 105 seats and Shiv Sena had finished second with 56 seats in 288-member assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Gizmobaba, the Crossborder Social eCommerce Platform Gets Shortlisted for 3rd Startup India Investment Summit in China

Mumbai-based, Gizmobaba, a niche homegrown curated products crossborder social eCommerce platform has been shortlisted by Venture Gurukool for the 3rd Startup Investment roadshow to be held in China at ShenzhenShanghai, and Beijing. Venture...

UK shares dip as Trump fails to soothe trade nerves

UK bluechip stocks retreated on Wednesday as traders grew weary of mixed signals from U.S. President Donald Trump about the progress of trade talks with China, while Tullow Oil slid after slashing production targets. The FTSE 100 index, whi...

SC notice to Delhi govt on plea challenging odd-even scheme; seeks pollution data

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Delhi government on a plea challenging the odd-even road rationing scheme in the national capital. A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta also directed the Delhi government and t...

Marvel pays tributes to Stan 'The Man' Lee on first death anniversary

Marvel Studios has paid homage to Stan Lee on the one-year death anniversary of the comic book legend. Lee, who revolutionised pop culture as the co-creator of iconic superheroes like Spider-Man and The Hulk, died on November 12, 2018 at ag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019