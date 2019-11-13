Justice Muhammad Raffiq takes oath as Chief Justice of

Justice Muhammad Raffiq, was on Wednesday sworn in as Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court. Governor Tathagata Roy administered the oath of office to him at the Raj Bhavan here in the presence of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, his cabinet colleagues and senior government officials.

Justice Raffiq, 59, succeeds Ajay Kumar Mittal who is now the Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court. In 2008, Justice Raffiq was appointed as a judge at the Rajasthan High Court.

A native of Rajasthan, he practised law at the Rajasthan High Court since 1984..

