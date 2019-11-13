International Development News
Development News Edition

Odisha CM seeks National Maritime Heritage Festival status for

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 14:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 14:44 IST
Odisha CM seeks National Maritime Heritage Festival status for
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday urged the Centre to accord the status of a 'National Maritime Heritage Festival' to Odisha's Bali Jatra festival. Patnaik in a letter to Union Tourism and Culture Minister Prahalad Singh Patel said: ".. I would request you to kindly consider the social-cultural importance of Bali Jatra festival and accord it the status of a National Maritime Heritage Festival." The state government has already recognized the annual Bali Jatra, a trade fair being held in the Mahanadi river bed, as the state festival and has now sought the Centre's recognition for the age-old traditional event.

"I am sure that (status) would be a befitting tribute to our heritage and an inspiration for our future," Patnaik mentioned in the letter. The chief minister in the letter mentioned that as India looks towards the East to revive the age-old contacts with South East Asia aiming at mutual economic growth of India and the countries in that region, it would be appropriate and timely that Bali Jatra, which celebrates the enterprising spirit of ancient India, is recognized at the national level.

This will be a step towards acknowledging the daring initiatives of our seafaring ancestors, he added. Elaborating on the annual fair in the Millennium City of Cuttack, the chief minister said that Bali Jatra commemorates the glorious tradition of seafaring activities of Odia mariners (Sadhavas).

"The festival begins in the month of November on the full-moon day of Kartika (Purnima) and continues for seven to ten days. It is celebrated annually as a large open fair and is considered to be one of the most celebrated festivals of Odisha," Patnaik mentioned in the letter. The chief minister said the maritime heritage and overseas trade-related achievements of ancient India are evident in Indus Seals.

"On the Eastern seaboard, it was the Odia mariners (Sadhavas) who were the torchbearers of the Indian maritime prowess in ancient times. "The footprints of this enterprise are evident in South East Asia, particularly in Bali, Java, and Sumatra. The people of Indian origin, in general, are known as 'Klings' in South East Asian countries and this could be an indication of the old association with Kalinga in terms of trade and cultural exchanges," Patnaik said.

The chief minister said that the cultural interactions between eastern parts of India, particularly of ancient Kalinga, can be easily observed in the customs and traditions (language, cuisine, dress, dance forms, rituals) in Bali. "In that sense, the Bali Jatra of Cuttack and the identical cultural traits in Bali reminds us of this legacy," he wrote while requesting for the recognition of the same.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

EMERGING MARKETS-Shares dip after Trump's trade speech, Hong Kong protests

Emerging-market shares fell for the third time in four sessions on Wednesday as U.S. President Donald Trump offered little clues on a trade truce with Beijing, while shares in Hong Kong led declines after escalating anti-government protests...

UPDATE 2-Israel kills 9 Gazans, say Palestinians, as Islamic Jihad launches rockets

Israeli airstrikes killed nine Palestinians in Gaza on Wednesday, medical officials said, raising the Palestinian death toll to 19 over a two-day escalation in violence since Israel launched strikes to kill an Islamic Jihad commander. From ...

Strict action will be taken against guilty: UP minister on Noida home guard fraud case

Uttar Pradesh minister Chetan Chauhan on Wednesday assured that strict action will be taken against those found guilty in home guards fraud case in Noida and added that the state government has zero tolerance on such matters. Last week I wa...

Lao PDR to tackle childhood undernutrition with support from World Bank

Lao PDR will implement a new cross-cutting and evidence-based approach to tackle the issue of childhood undernutrition with support from the World Bank. Representatives from the Ministries of Planning and Investment, Ministry of Agriculture...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019