International Development News
Development News Edition

Amaravati start-up area project not financially viable: Andhra FM Buggana Rajendranath

State Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath on Wednesday said the Amaravati capital city start-up area project, which was awarded to a consortium of Singaporean companies, was cancelled because it was not financially viable and would have been a burden on the state exchequer.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 15:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 15:04 IST
Amaravati start-up area project not financially viable: Andhra FM Buggana Rajendranath
Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

State Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath on Wednesday said the Amaravati capital city start-up area project, which was awarded to a consortium of Singaporean companies, was cancelled because it was not financially viable and would have been a burden on the state exchequer. Speaking to ANI, the minister said: "The previous government had proposed to have a business district within Amaravati city. The company Amaravati Development Partners Pvt Ltd was to work on the project in collaboration with a consortium of Singaporean companies."

Rajendranath said the project was cancelled on mutual consent after deliberations between both sides. "The project was supposed to be built on 1700 acres of land in Amaravati city. It was realised that it requires around 2 crore to develop the project. Our entire year's budget for the state is 2 lakh crore. We neither have the time nor the financial support for the project. The proposed project is not financially viable and is a burden on the state exchequer. The state has several other important requirements to address," he said.

The Singapore government had said in a statement that the project had been shut down on mutual consent between the state government and the Singapore consortium. This decision, however, will have no bearing on their other projects in India and Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Israel kills 9 Gazans, say Palestinians, as Islamic Jihad launches rockets

Israeli airstrikes killed nine Palestinians in Gaza on Wednesday, medical officials said, raising the Palestinian death toll to 19 over a two-day escalation in violence since Israel launched strikes to kill an Islamic Jihad commander. From ...

Strict action will be taken against guilty: UP minister on Noida home guard fraud case

Uttar Pradesh minister Chetan Chauhan on Wednesday assured that strict action will be taken against those found guilty in home guards fraud case in Noida and added that the state government has zero tolerance on such matters. Last week I wa...

Lao PDR to tackle childhood undernutrition with support from World Bank

Lao PDR will implement a new cross-cutting and evidence-based approach to tackle the issue of childhood undernutrition with support from the World Bank. Representatives from the Ministries of Planning and Investment, Ministry of Agriculture...

Global stocks sink after Trump threatens more China tariffs

Beijing, Nov 13 AP Global stocks sank Wednesday after President Donald Trump threatened more tariff hikes on Chinese imports if talks aimed at ending a trade war fail to produce an interim agreement. Market benchmarks in London, Frankfurt, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019